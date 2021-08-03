Gangtok, Aug 2 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally soared to 26,880 on Monday as 126 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 346, a health bulletin said.

West Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 69, followed by East Sikkim (31), South Sikkim (23), and North Sikkim (three).

The Himalayan state now has 3,323 active cases, while 274 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states and 22,937 persons have recovered from the disease.

Sikkim has tested over 2.03 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 1,122 in the last 24 hours. Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 11 per cent.

