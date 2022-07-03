Gangtok, Jul 3 (PTI) Sikkim reported six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,254, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

East Sikkim recorded five fresh cases, and South Sikkim registered one infection.

Also Read | BJP Failed To Find Shortcomings of AAP's Delhi Model: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Sikkim now has 47 active cases and 37,998 people have recovered from the disease so far and 755 others migrated out, the bulletin said.

The toll due to the infection stood at 454 in the Himalayan state, it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Kills Ayodhya Government School Teacher As He Wanted to End Their Extramarital Affair, Arrested.

The state conducted 148 sample tests for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)