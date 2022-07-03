Ayodhya, July 3: A month after a pregnant government school teacher was stabbed to death here, a 17-year-old student with whom she was allegedly having an extramarital affair was apprehended for the murder on Sunday, police said. While the boy wanted to end the relationship, the teacher was pressuring him to continue with it, they said.

The 30-year-old woman was found dead at her house under the Ayodhya Kotwali police station area on June 1. She was alone at home at the time of the incident, according to police. She and the boy lived in the same locality, the police said.

"The boy wanted to end the relationship with his teacher because he was worried about his reputation. The woman, however, didn't want this and was pressuring him to continue the relationship," Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey told PTI. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Found Murdered in Ayodhya Temple, Cousin Held.

"The accused went to the woman's house and killed her with a rod," he said.

The boy also took Rs 50,000 and other valuables by breaking the lock of a cupboard in the woman's room to make it look like a robbery gone wrong and mislead the police, the SSP said. The accused has been apprehended and will be presented before a juvenile justice board, the police said.

