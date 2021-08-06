Gangtok, Aug 6 (PTI) Sikkim has reported 126 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 27,652, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

Also Read | Assam, Meghalaya CMs Set Up Committees To Resolve 12 Border Disputes in Phased Manner Through Talks.

One more patient died of coronavirus, taking the death toll to 352 in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Hiring Activity in India Touches All-Time High in July 2021, Indicates Strong Revival of Economic Growth: Report.

The Himalayan state now has 3,250 active cases while 23,772 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

It said that 278 others have also migrated out of the state so far.

Of the new positive cases, 48 were registered in East Sikkim district, followed by 39 in West Sikkim, 37 in South Sikkim and two in North Sikkim.

Sikkim has conducted 1,593 sample tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 2,09,698 so far.

The state's positivity and recovery rates are 7.9 per cent and 86.8 per cent respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)