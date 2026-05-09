India News | Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb Pays Tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on His Birth Anniversary

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb on Saturday paid tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary at Bagajatin park.

Speaking on the occasion, Deb also extended wishes to Suvendu Adhikari.

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"My best wishes to the new CM, who is going to take over. The legacy of Bengal is very rich and high, which should be maintained," he said,

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, describing him as a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul whose thoughts continue to inspire generations.

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In a message marking Tagore's birth anniversary, celebrated annually as Rabindra Jayanti, the Prime Minister praised the poet's contribution to literature, philosophy, education and culture.

"Today, on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Tagore. Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance. He made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul. He gave expression to the deepest emotions of humanity and the noblest ideals of our culture. He enriched our society with new thought, creative energy and cultural confidence. We remember him with deep reverence and gratitude. May his thoughts continue to illuminate minds and guide us in our endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Nothing is worse than one section of the populace enslaving the opinions of another through force and against their will..."

"Humble tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his Jayanti. A visionary humanist, poet, philosopher and social reformer, Gurudev's words gave India its National Anthem and generations a language of freedom, dignity and compassion. His progressive thought and timeless art continue to illuminate minds and inspire humanity," the post read.

Tagore, who reshaped Bengali literature, holds the distinction of being the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize in the year 1913 for his book of songs, 'Gitanjali' (Song Offerings).

Tagore has penned several renowned poems, songs, and literary works, including the national anthem of India - Jana Gana Mana.Referred to as the 'Bard of Bengal', Tagore started writing poetry at the young age of eight. As an exponent of the 'Bengal Renaissance', he advanced a vast canon which comprised paintings, hundreds of texts, sketches and doodles, and around two thousand songs.

One of Tagore's most famous novels, 'Ghare-Baire' (The Home and the World), was adapted into a movie of the same name by India's Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray.

Notably, two of his compositions were chosen as national anthems of two countries, which are India's Jana Gana Mana and Bangladesh's 'Amar Shonar Bangla' (My Golden Bengal). (ANI)

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