Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday informed that the Assam Police seized contraband drugs and narcotics worth Rs 1882 crore since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed charge in May 2021.

In his speech on the first day of the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which was cut short due to massive protests by the opposition legislators, the Assam Governor said that the Assam Police continued its intense operations against narcotics and recovered 167 kg of heroin, 30,963.72 kg of ganja, and other substances during the period from May 10, 2021, to January 2, 2024 and on the whole, the Assam Police has seized contraband drugs and narcotics worth Rs 1882 crore during the period.

"There was an overall reduction and the number of crimes came down from 1,33,239 in 2021 to 63,713 in 2023, while the conviction rate increased from 6.1 per cent in 2021 to 16.69 per cent in 2023," Gulab Chand Kataria said.

He further said that, in the last year, 1249 militants surrendered by lying down 364 arms and 2946 rounds of ammunition.

"Marking an end to decades of hostility, bloodshed and militancy, a historic accord was signed with ULFA on December 29, 2023, setting the stage for a peaceful dialogue. These agreements aim to protect the political, social and economic interests of the indigenous communities, preserve their cultural heritage, restore peace and ensure rapid economic development of the state," Kataria said.

On the other hand, talking about the state government's action against child marriage, the Assam Governor said that child marriage is a severe violation of human rights that causes long-lasting physical, psychological, and emotional trauma.

"In this regard, special drives have been launched under relevant laws and 5347 cases have been registered against more than 8,800 accused, out of which more than 4,407 persons have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. For the first time ever, an effort has been made to tackle this menace at the grass-roots level," Kataria said.

He also said that, in order to curb graft and corruption by public servants, 91 trap cases were carried out successfully in the last calendar year.

"During this process, 117 people have been arrested, out of whom 103 are public servants, including 45 officers. Similarly, the Bureau of Investigation into Economic Offenses has carried out its operations and registered cases related to GST fraud, bank fraud, NBFC, and misappropriation and has arrested 88 people, including 25 public servants," Kataria said.

"In respect of employment in the government sector, my government, as of January 31, 2024, has given employment to around 88,547 unemployed youths of the state out of the targeted figures of one lakh, and we hope to fulfill the target during the years 2024-25," Kataria said.

He further said that "as of today, more than 38.97 lakh rural households have been mobilized under 3.46 lakh SHGs (Self Help Groups) across 34 districts and 219 blocks covering Assam. 3.29 lakh SHGs have been provided with a Revolving Fund (RF) of more than Rs 53,271 lakh. Around 1.90 lakh SHGs have been provided with a Community Investment Fund (CIF) amounting to Rs 97839 lakh for livelihood promotion and strengthening."

Kataria added, "Assessing the potential for natural disasters and other such calamities, around 11625 VOs have been provided Vulnerability Reduction Fund (VRF) to nearly 15734.16 lakhs. Till today, a total of around 5.37 lakh SHGs (including repeat doses) have availed loans from banks amounting to a total of Rs 10,091.31 crore. Under the 'Lakhpati Mahila Kishan' initiative, ASRLM has successfully promoted around 7.0 lakh Lakhpati SHG members. SHG members have also actively participated in the massive plantation drive under 'Amrit Brikha Andolan,' an initiative of the government of Assam to boost the tree economy in the state during FY 23-24." (ANI)

