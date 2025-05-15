New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Singapore Airlines Group on Thursday posted a record net profit of 2.8 billion Singapore dollars for the year ended March 2025, bolstered by one-time non-cash accounting gain of 1.1 billion Singapore dollars from the merger of Vistara with Air India in November last year.

Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1 per cent stake in Tata Group-owned Air India, said the ownership allows it to participate directly in the fast-expanding Indian aviation market.

Also Read | NEET MDS 2025 Results Declared: NBEMS Releases Results of NEET MDS at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard Online.

Full service carrier Vistara was a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Air India.

Announcing its results for the financial year 2024-25, Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group said it has a "record SGD 2.8 billion net profit, boosted by the one-off non-cash accounting gain of SGD 1.1 billion from the Air India-Vistara merger".

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman on Way to Workplace for Night Shift Raped in Commercial Complex, One Arrested.

The leading carrier's net profit stood at SGD 2.778 billion, an increase of nearly 4 per cent compared to SGD 2.675 billion in 2023-24.

"The Group's net profit improved SGD 103 million (+3.9 per cent) to a record SGD 2,778 million, due to a SGD 1,098 million non-cash accounting gain following the completion of the Air India-Vistara merger in November 2024," the airline said in a release on Thursday.

In 2024-25, the Group's total revenue rose to SGD 19.540 billion from SGD 19.013 billion in the year-ago period.

"SIA and Tata Sons (Tata) successfully completed the Air India-Vistara merger on 12 November 2024, reinforcing the Group's multi-hub strategy. SIA now holds a 25.1 per cent stake in the enlarged Air India, allowing it to participate directly in the fast-expanding Indian aviation market.

"SIA and Tata are firmly committed to supporting the growth and success of Air India, which has a strong presence across all key segments of the Indian market," the release said.

In 2024-25, the Group's cash and bank balances declined to SGD 8.3 billion, mainly due to capital expenditure disbursements (SGD 1.8 billion), MCB redemption (SGD 1.7 billion), dividend payments (SGD 1.4 billion), and the investment in Air India (SGD 1.0 billion) that was partially offset by SGD 4.7 billion in net cash generated by operations.

MCB refers to Mandatory Convertible Bonds.

According to SIA, the global airline industry faces a challenging operating environment amid changing tariff policies and trade tensions, economic and geopolitical uncertainties, and continued supply chain constraints.

These factors may impact consumer and business confidence, potentially affecting both passenger and cargo markets, the airline said and added that the Group remains vigilant, closely monitoring developments and prepared to respond swiftly to market conditions.

"The Group's dual-brand strategy, which leverages both SIA and Scoot, provides it with the flexibility to offer customers a wide range of options while responding nimbly to market dynamics. In addition, win-win partnerships with like-minded carriers allow it to work together with these airlines to open up growth opportunities, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region," the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)