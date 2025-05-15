Mumbai, May 15: The NEET MDS 2025 results have officially been declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who appeared for the exam on April 19, can now access the score on the board's official website at natboard.edu.in. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode across India for admission to Master of Dental Surgery courses. The results include the list of qualified candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks as per the guidelines. CBSE 12th Result 2025: 17-Year-Old Kafi, Acid Attack Survivor From Hisar, Scores 95.6% in CBSE Class 12, Aspires to Become an IAS Officer.

The NEET MDS 2025 question papers were thoroughly reviewed after the exam to ensure accuracy, with full marks awarded for any technically incorrect questions. The final merit list for the All India 50% quota will be published separately, while state and UT authorities will generate their merit lists based on eligibility and reservation criteria. With results now out, candidates are eager to know how to access their scores. Let's look at the steps to check the NEET MDS 2025 results online.

Steps To Check the NEET MDS 2025 Results Online:

Visit the official NBEMS website: https://natboard.edu.in

Click on the "Examinations" tab on the homepage.

Select "NEET MDS" from the dropdown menu.

Click on the link that says “Result of NEET-MDS 2025 Declared.”

Log in using your credentials (User ID and Password).

View and download your result/scorecard.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who qualify for the NEET MDS 2025 exam by securing the required cut-off marks will be eligible for admission to MDS courses for the academic year 2025–26. While the All India 50% Quota merit list will be announced separately, state-wise merit lists will be released based on respective eligibility and reservation criteria. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the NBEMS website for updates regarding counselling and seat allotment procedures.

