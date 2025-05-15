Pune, May 15: A 27-year-old woman on her way to work for a night shift in the Chakan area of Pune district was allegedly accosted, raped, and assaulted by a man, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Prakash Bhangre, has been arrested. The alleged incident took place around 11.45 pm on Tuesday, an official said. “The woman was walking to her bus pick-up point in the Medankarwadi area when the accused intercepted her and dragged her behind a commercial complex, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her,” said Shivaji Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1). Pune Horror: Teenager Rapes Minor Step-Sister in Public Toilet in Kondhwa, Incident Comes to Light After Victim Complains of Stomach Pain; Case Registered.

Her cries alerted two passersby, prompting the accused to flee the spot. After being informed about the rape, the Chakan police formed 10 teams to trace the accused, who was arrested with the help of technical analysis and local intelligence, the official said. He added that the accused and the survivor do not know each other, nor do they work together.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.