New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss India's G20 priorities and bilateral cooperation to further boost investment and trade.

In a tweet, the Finance Ministry said Sitharaman and Raimondo also appreciated the substantial and multi-faceted India-US relations which are centred on strong economic and financial engagements.

Raimondo is here for the India-US Commercial Dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meet on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The two leaders also discussed India's G20 priorities and other issues of mutual interest.

"During their deliberations, FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Secretary Ms. @SecRaimondo also exchanged views on enhancing #bilateral cooperation to further boost #investment and #trade in mutually agreed areas," the ministry tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the ministry said Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach too called on Sitharaman on Thursday.

