‘Splitsvilla 16’: Mohit Magotra To File Defamation Case Against Anuska Ghosh Over Remarks About His Sexuality (Watch Video)

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Splitsvilla 16 contestant Mohit Magotra has announced his intention to file a defamation lawsuit against his former show partner, Anuska Ghosh, following controversial public remarks regarding his sexuality. The dispute stems from a recent podcast appearance by Ghosh, where she questioned Magotra's orientation, sparking a heated exchange between the two reality TV personalities. Magotra, who maintains he is secure in his identity, described the legal move as a necessary response to protect his reputation from what he characterises as fabricated drama for social media engagement. MTV ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Finalists Revealed: Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru Secure Spots; Makers Introduce Fan Voting Twist.

Mohit Magotra to File Suit Against His ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Partner?

The friction between the former pair escalated after Anuska Ghosh made comments during a podcast questioning Magotra’s preferences. In the viral clip, Ghosh stated, "I couldn’t understand that guy; whether he wanted a man or a woman."

The statement quickly gained traction among the show's fanbase, prompting a sharp rebuttal from Magotra. Speaking to Film Window, Magotra expressed that while he initially preferred to stay silent, he felt compelled to take legal action to address the "defamatory" nature of her claims.

Allegations of Seeking Clout

Magotra has been vocal about his motives for pursuing the case, suggesting that such comments are often made by former contestants to remain relevant after their stint on the show ends. He alleged that Ghosh is using his name to generate "views and engagement" and to secure future reality show offers.

"I don't want to justify myself, but silence is often mistaken for weakness," Magotra stated. He further claimed that because the show is nearing its conclusion and the contestants are out of the villa, some individuals resort to creating drama to stay in the public eye.

Mohit Magotra’s Personal Stand

Addressing the impact of the remarks, Magotra clarified that he is "very secure" about his sexuality and views the legal process as the appropriate channel to handle the matter. He characterised the comments as a low-level tactic, stating that he does not wish to engage in a public "mudslinging" match but will instead let the court decide the outcome.

Mohit Magotra to Take Legal Action Against Anuska Ghosh

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The contestant hinted that the legal proceedings would involve financial implications for Ghosh, noting that she might have to use earnings from brand collaborations to cover legal costs. "When I decide to take a stand, I am an extremist," he added, emphasising his seriousness regarding the lawsuit. Sunny Leone Birthday Special: 7 Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know About MTV Splitsvilla’s ‘Queen of Hearts’.

When is ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Finale?

The controversy comes at a high-stakes time for the franchise. Splitsvilla 16 (also referred to as Splitsvilla X6) is approaching its grand finale on May 16. This season has introduced a new "Pyaar Ka Power" voting feature, allowing the audience to influence the final results.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Film Window), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).