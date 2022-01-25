Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) With the arrest of six criminals, including two women, the Thane Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved 24 cases of motorcycle theft and chain snatching in the region, an official said.

Police recovered gold jewellery, two mobile phone handsets, and nine motorcycles, collectively worth Rs 15.38 lakh, from the accused.

The cases of theft and chain snatching were reported from Kalyan and neighbouring areas.

The six persons had previous cases registered against them.

