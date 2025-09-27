Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Tribal Welfare Department of Tripura has launched new initiatives aimed at empowering tribal youths through skill development training programs. The training includes machine operation and motorcar driving courses, designed to promote self-reliance among tribal communities.

The Machine Operator Assistant Plastic Processing Training Felicitation Programme was held at Pragna Bhawan, where Minister for Tribal Welfare Bikash Debbarma inaugurated the event as the Chief Guest. During the ceremony, 14 successful trainees of CIPET (Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology) were felicitated for their achievements.

Speaking at the event, Debbarma underscored the importance of skill development in uplifting tribal youths. He acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in initiating multiple programs focused on the welfare and progress of tribal communities.

"Some of our boys and girls have already gone to Bengaluru and prepared themselves to become self-reliant. Our aim is to move the tribal people forward with education and skill development," the Minister said, urging all tribal youths to actively come forward and take part in such programs.

Officials from the department were also present at the programme, encouraging the successful trainees and motivating others to join future initiatives.

Bikash Debbarma, Minister of Tribal Welfare, Government of Tripura, said, "From the Tribal Welfare Department, training in machine operation and motor car driving has been provided to new youths. To advance our tribal people, skill development training is essential. Since the arrival of our Prime Minister and our state's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, many different kinds of skill development training programs have been organised for our tribal communities. Along with me, other officials are also present."

He further added, "All our tribal brothers and sisters must come forward so that they can make their lives self-reliant. For our youths to progress, we need to provide them with training. Among them, some boys and girls have already gone to Bengaluru and prepared themselves to become self-reliant. Our only aim is to move the tribal people forward and provide them with education of skill development." (ANI)

