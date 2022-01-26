Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 26 (ANI): Small buses are ideal for public transport in city limits, therefore priority should be on inducting more minibuses for city service, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting to review the performance of the Transport department, he instructed the officials to provide buses from the department to the organisation which has come forward to convert them into CNG buses.

Referring to 30 online services of the department being provided for the general public, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to launch an intensive publicity campaign to spread awareness about it among the public.

Stressing that the demand for the buses is higher in the rural areas, Bommai instructed the officials to review the number of buses being operated in existing routes.

He also asked the officials to submit a report on expenditure being incurred on the repair of the buses.

Transport minister B Sriramulu, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar and other senior officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)

