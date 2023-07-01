Shimla, Jul 1 (PTI) The Congress-led Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday approved a four per cent increase in house tax amid protest by the BJP councillors.

The proposal was supported by Congress members in a meeting of the SMC House and they said hiking the house tax was mandatory to get central government grants for various works.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Approves Removal, Transplantation of Trees for New Defence Facility Construction.

Mayor Surender Chauhan said according to guidelines of the Himachal Pradesh government, 10 per cent increase in tax is required but in view of better collection of tax, a four per cent increase has been recommended.

The tax will come into effect after the state government approves the recommendation of the SMC House through a notification.

Also Read | Euclid Space Telescope Launches to Explore Dark Matter.

The House also discussed levying a green tax, and a committee of councillors has been constituted on the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)