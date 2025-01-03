Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (PTI) Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian on Friday alleged that smoking is "not a big mistake" and that he also smokes.

The minister made these remarks in the presence of CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha at a party programme held at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district.

Also Read | Karnataka: Madhugiri DySP Ramachandrappa Coerce Woman Into Intimate Act After She Reaches Police Station To File FIR Over Land Dispute; Suspended (Watch Video).

The minister's statement came amid an alleged online attack against Prathibha after her son was booked in a ganja abuse case.

"When children grow up, they will get together," the minister said.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: Parents of Junior Doctor To Move Supreme Court Highlighting 'Grey Areas' in CBI Probe.

Referring to the FIR lodged against the MLA's son, he stated, "It only mentions that he smoked. Smoking is not a big mistake. I, too, smoke."

The Congress lodged a complaint with the governor and Kerala High Court chief justice, demanding that Cherian be booked for contempt of court.

In his complaint, KPCC secretary and Thrissur Corporation councillor John Daniel alleged that the minister's statement was intended to promote the habit of smoking.

The complaint accused the minister of challenging the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act,2003 (COTPA) passed by Parliament and the 1999 order by the Kerala High Court prohibiting smoking in public.

The complainant further stated that the minister's remarks insulted the Constitution and legislative assemblies.

The complaint also added that encouraging children to smoke is a criminal offence under the law and demanded that a contempt of court case be filed against the minister.

Later, Cherian clarified his statement, claiming he did not convey any wrong message and accused the media of distorting his words.

The minister reiterated his stance, defending his earlier statement that smoking is not inherently wrong.

He claimed that his remarks were misrepresented by the media, distorting the intended message.

Referring to the controversy surrounding Pratibha's son, Cherian clarified that he was not arrested for "smoking ganja".

However, he criticised the media for withholding the names of others allegedly involved in the incident, suggesting that the entire episode was part of a conspiracy to target Pratibha.

Cherian added that if an MLA from his party is unfairly targeted, he would not remain a silent spectator.

He also downplayed the incident, stating that a large quantity of cannabis was not seized and that no concrete evidence linked Pratibha's son to ganja abuse.

"Instead of guiding and counseling the youth involved, the excise department proceeded with legal action, and it was not appropriate," he said.

The Excise Department on last Saturday arrested nine youths, including MLA's son with ganja.

All were released on bail later, but an FIR had been filed against them.

Meanwhile, Excise Minister M B Rajesh stated that smoking is a bad habit.

"Smoking and drinking are bad habits, and the Excise department is attempting to prevent students from these bad habits," he told reporters. However, he added that he was unaware of Cherian's statements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)