New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple — I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Irani tweeted.

