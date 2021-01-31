Howrah (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister and ruling Trinamool Congress party chief Mamata Banerjee at a public rally in Howrah, saying that a patriot cannot stay in a party which "insults" the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"People will not support a political party which makes them fight among themselves and hates the Central government for its own political gains. No patriot can stay for even a single minute in a party which insults the slogan of Jai Shri Ram," Smriti Irani thundered at 'Didi' Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP leader delivered most of her address in Bengali language.

''I want to tell Didi that you may have abandoned the Jai Shree Ram slogan, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Ram temple is being made and Ram Rajya is knocking on Bengal's doors," said Smriti Irani.

On January 23 chief minister Mamata Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" at an event at Victoria Memorial here to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak. She had said "government programme should have some dignity" and it "is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited."

It is noted that Smriti Irani has been sent here after the cancellation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bengal.

Ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal in April-May this year, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has seen a number of leaders leaving the party and joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Saturday, former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who had resigned from Trinamool Congress joined BJP along with two other MLAs in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. MLAs Baishali Dalmiya and Prabir Ghoshal, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and Bengali actor Rudraneel Ghosh also joined BJP at the residence of Union Home Minister. (ANI)

