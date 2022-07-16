Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) A passenger was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport and smuggled gold valued at over Rs 1.12 crore seized from his possession, a customs official said Saturday.

The passenger, who arrived by Air Arabia flight number G9435 from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was intercepted at the airport. During an X-ray examination of his checked-in baggage -- two bags -- a dark, dense, metallic image of round-shaped wires was noticed, the official said.

On being questioned, the passenger denied carrying any such article. Subsequently, four round wires made of gold with white rhodium polish were found concealed behind the iron casing of both the bags, the official said.

The smuggled gold of 99.5 purity weighing 2170.3 grams was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, he added.

The seized gold is valued at Rs 1,12,20,451, the official informed.

