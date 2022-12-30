Kaushambi, Dec 30 (PTI) Two smugglers were arrested here on Friday with 22 kg of 'ganja' worth Rs 4 lakh in their possession, a senior police officer said.

The accused were identified as Vikas Kesarwani and Karmdeep Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The two were going on a motorcycle to deliver the ganja to other small-time peddlers when they were intercepted in the Manjhanpur Police Station area on a tip-off, he said.

The two have earlier been in jail under the NDPS Act, he said.

