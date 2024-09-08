Snap cameras installed at the probable habitats of the wolves in Baharich (Photo/ANI)

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Forest Department in Bahraich installed snap cameras on Sunday at most of the probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement by them which would also help the forest department to learn about the movement of the wolves in order to catch them.

The forest department has installed these snap cameras to capture the images of the wolves.

Sanjay Pathak, General Manager of the Forest Department, said that the snap camera strategy works automatically without any human interference, which makes wolves comfortable as they don't sense any human presence.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "The snap cameras installed will work without any human interference, which will make the wolves comfortable, as they would not sniff the alien smell of the humans."

Currently, more than 40 villages have been affected by attacks from the 'killer' wolves.

Additionally, in this particular operation, three snap cameras have also been installed in Sikandarpur village around six caves, which local villagers claim to be the habitat of the wolves.

Mohit, a villager, also claimed that one partially-abled wolf had been living in the dens since a year but never attacked any human until recent time.

"There was a partially-abled wolf that had been living here in the den since the last one year but never attacked any human. However, in the recent time, when the pack increased, the wolf somehow became a man-eater and has started attacking people," he said.

Locals have also claimed that they saw the remaining two wolves five to ten days back at the spot and claimed of wolf spotting.

"I was going back home in the night when I saw the wolf sitting here in the cave. I have seen him sitting here since the last five to ten days," a villager said.

9 people have been killed and more than 40 people have been injured until now due to the attacks by the man-eater wolves in various villages of Bahraich.

The rigorous search operation by the forest department still continues to catch the remaining two "killer" wolves, as the fear of attack is persisting among the people. So far, four wolves have been caught. (ANI)

