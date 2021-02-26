Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): Under the influence of Western Disturbance, Uttarakhand will witness rainfall and snowfall over higher reaches of the northern part of the state from February 26 to February 28, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over north Uttarakhand and isolated snowfall is also likely to occur over higher reaches of north Uttarakhand during February 26-28, with maximum activity on February 27," the IMD informed.

The maximum temperatures are above normal by 5-7 degree celsius over most parts of Uttarakhand and the temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degrees celsius by tomorrow.

Light rainfall occurred at isolated places over northern parts of Uttarakhand including Chamoli district along with isolated snowfall over higher reaches of north Uttarakhand as per satellite and radar observations today, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and locals have managed to reduce the water level in the artificial lake, formed after the flash flood in Chamoli district, by two feet in the last two days.

According to the ITBP sources, manual removal of logs, stones and slush have resulted in faster discharge of water from the lake.

The ITBP teams with sister agencies are working for the past one week to open the face of the water discharge from the lake.

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has gone up to 71. The search and rescue operation for missing people is underway.

A glacier burst earlier in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand, which led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

