Ambulances reached after some people collapse due to humidity during Rath Yatra in Puri. (Photo/ANI)

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): Some people experienced suffocation and reportedly fell unconscious due to high humidity during the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Friday, prompting an immediate medical response, officials said.

According to officials, ambulances were rushed to the spot after some people complained of breathing difficulties and were reported unconscious due to the humidity.

Those affected were quickly shifted to nearby hospitals and provided with necessary medical assistance.

Speaking on the incident, Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, "Due to high humidity, one or two devotees collapsed. The rescue teams took them to the hospital immediately. There are primary health care centres in the temple area. I am also here to make sure glucose and water are being provided adequately. I will also visit the hospital to make sure that proper healthcare is being provided to those who may need it."

The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha's Puri on Friday, with thousands of devotees pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, amidst chants, drumbeats, and spiritual fervour.

Following the completion of key rituals, including the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping ceremony) performed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the deities were ceremonially placed on their respective chariots -- Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana.

With the blowing of conch shells and rhythmic beating of cymbals and mridangas, the pulling of the chariots began along the Grand Road (Bada Danda), marking the start of the deities' annual journey.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat offered prayers to Lord Jagannath during the Ratha Yatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday. Taking to his official 'X' handle, PM Modi wished for everyone's "happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health."

"On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!", PM Modi's 'X' post read. (ANI)

