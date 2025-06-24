Goalpara (Assam) [India], June 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that some opposition MLAs are upset with the government's anti-encroachment campaign as they themselves have occupied government land.

"Some opposition MLAs are troubled by the government's campaign against encroachment because they themselves have illegally occupied public land," Sarma said in a post on X. He visited eco-sensitive Hahila Beel in Goalpara district, where the district administration recently carried out an eviction drive against illegal encroachments.

The Chief Minister said that the administration is extensively using drones to survey encroached areas and taking corrective measures. He said that he tried his hands at operating a drone to see the expanse of land freed from encroachers.

The Assam government has planned to organise health camps in each constituency from October to screen people and provide timely medical help.

"Towards a Healthy Assam.... From October onwards, we will organise five Health Camps in each constituency across Assam to screen people and provide timely medical help. Specialist doctors from Public and Private sectors will be engaged to screen people, and any treatment escalation will be coordinated and followed up by the Government. Patients will be linked to various health sector welfare schemes to ensure that they do not drop out of treatment midway," the post read.

He further said that free counselling and medicines will be provided at the camps, and awareness of healthy practices and lifestyles will be promoted.

"Free counselling and medicines will be provided at the camps, and awareness on healthy practices and lifestyle will be promoted. I chaired a meeting today with the Health Dept to review the plans and instructed officials to make each camp a Model Camp replete with all necessary facilities," the post added.

Sarma also chaired the 23rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Assam Cancer Care Foundation, which was held on Monday at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

During the meeting, approval was granted for the establishment of a B.Sc. Nursing College at Lakhimpur Cancer Centre sanctioned the installation of a new PET-CT machine at the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati.Additionally, four more Cancer Hospitals under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation are targeted for completion by December 2025. (ANI)

