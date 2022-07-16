Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Peoples Justice Front (JKPJF) organized a day-long drug de-addiction awareness programme at Government Higher Secondary School Hygam, Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The programme saw the participation of a large number of students, locals and parents.

The drug menace is spreading among youth like wildfire which has engulfed a large chunk of budding youth of Kashmir and it has become imperative to control it before it's too late. The program was aimed at creating awareness among the youth and members of the society so that the very fabric of Kashmiri society can be saved from this curse.

In order to create awareness among people, JK Peoples Justice Front has been organizing such awareness programs from time to time. Among dignitaries were SSP Sopore, ADC Sopore and Drug De-addiction Specialist Dr.Fayaz Ahmad and Chairman JKPJF Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi, Master Syed Shamsuddin, Moulana Abdul Kareem, Syed Agha Mujahid, Social Activist Mohd Ibrahim, Dr. Kamran and others were present on the occasion who spoke about the drug addiction and its consequences.

SSP Sopore while speaking on the occasion appealed the people and parents to come forward so that the drug menace could be eradicated from society.

He said, "The J&K Police has been working tirelessly to control and eradicate the drug menace from the society but police can't do anything alone, the society has to come forward and cooperate in this matter, only then it is possible to overcome this curse".

ADC Baramulla Zahoor Ahmad Raina while speaking on the occasion said, "The drug menace has spoiled the very fabric of our society, there is a need to control this menace lest it will hit our society especially, youth, we need to guide our youth properly and parents should be very cautious to keep an eye on their children."

Ghulam Hussaien Majrooh, a social activist, also spoke at the event and addressed the youth to get together for fight against drug addiction and related evils. In his address, Agha Syed Rizvi, Chairman JKPJF, said that the armed militancy in J&K is decreasing but a new form of militancy is on the rise, in the name of Drug Terrorism, harboured by our neighbouring country.

"It is a conspiracy hatched by the neighbouring country to involve Kashmiri youth and make them drug addicts, for their vested interests. But, we are in a position and very well capable to foil the attempts of this anti-Kashmir agenda of the neighbouring country, he said.

We as a peaceful society won't allow these fringe elements to succeed, the activist added.

"Drug terrorism is a double-edged weapon used by our neighbours. On one hand, it is spoiling our youths by making them drug addicts and on the other hand, the money generated from the trading of drugs is channelized into terrorism. Thus, it is pushing the people of Kashmir into a vicious circle of terrorism & drug addiction. I humbly request the people of Kashmir to stay away from drugs and if anyone is affected by it, must approach the rehabilitation centres for de-addiction. For the peace and development of Kashmir we need to take an Oath: No to Drugs, No to Terrorism," the activist concluded. (ANI)

