Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Abhai Kumar Rai on Sunday conducted a statutory inspection and speed trial of the newly electrified railway line between Periyanaganthunai and Rayakottai railway stations of the Bengaluru Division in South Western Railway.

The distance between Periyanaganthunai and Rayakottai railway stations is 47 Route kilometers (Rkms).

"This will facilitate faster running of trains including suburban trains in the section of Bengaluru division," read a statement by South Western Railway.

There will be 14 power line crossings and 8 level crossings (Four interlocked and four non-interlocked) between Periyanaganthunai - Rayakottai.

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division was also present during the inspection and trial run. Manoj Mahajan, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, South Western Railway, Dinesh Jain, General Manager (Electrical) Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

