Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India] November 12 (ANI): In a significant demonstration of joint operational capability, Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, reviewed the operational readiness of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Shahbaz Division during Exercise MaruJwala, being conducted in the Thar Desert under the Tri-Services framework of Exercise Trishul.

The large-scale military exercise aims to validate integrated and multi-domain operations involving the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and other components of the defence forces. The drill showcased innovative Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) developed to meet the evolving challenges of modern warfare. A key highlight of the exercise was the employment of new-generation equipment, including indigenously developed drones and counter-drone systems, reflecting India's commitment towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence technology.

Also Read | Was the Delhi Red Fort Blast a 'False-Flag' Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claims by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

During the exercise, mechanised and infantry formations executed coordinated combat manoeuvres, supported by aviation assets of the Thar Raptors and the Indian Air Force. The operations were conducted in realistic battlefield conditions, simulating high-tempo scenarios typical of modern combat in the desert terrain.

Lt Gen Seth interacted with the participating troops, appreciating their professionalism, agility, and combat readiness. He lauded the synergy displayed among the participating arms and services, emphasising the importance of interoperability and technological innovation in future battlefields.

Also Read | Maharashtra ATS Raids Teacher's Homes in Mumbra and Kurla Over Suspected Al-Qaeda Links.

The Army Commander commended all ranks of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, Shahbaz Division, Airborne Forces, and the Indian Air Force for their exemplary standards of training and operational excellence. He reiterated Southern Command's commitment to ensuring preparedness for any contingency through continuous training, innovation, and jointness.

Exercise MaruJwala "Exercise Maru Jwala" is a major field and airborne military exercise conducted by the Indian Army's Southern Command in the deserts of Rajasthan. It is part of the ongoing tri-services exercise "Trishul". The exercise is testament to India's growing capability to conduct integrated, technology-driven operations across multiple domains, reinforcing the nation's defence preparedness in the western sector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)