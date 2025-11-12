Was the Delhi Red Fort Blast a ‘False-Flag’ Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claims by Pakistani Propaganda Account

Mumbai, November 12: Several social media posts are claiming that the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed at least eight lives and left several others injured, was a “false-flag operation." However, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check unit has debunked the false claim circulating on social media platforms from Pakistani propaganda accounts.

The PIB Fact Check said that several Pakistani propaganda accounts have become active online, attempting to spread misinformation and create confusion in the aftermath of the incident. “Pakistani propaganda accounts have become active and are trying to create confusion by spreading misinformation claiming #DelhiBlast near the #RedFort was a false-flag operation. These claims are #FAKE and baseless. NEVER forward such messages. Stay alert, don’t let propaganda succeed," it said in a post on X. Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Accuse PM Narendra Modi of Politicising Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral AI-Generated Video.

Fact Check: Was the Delhi Red Fort Blast a ‘False-Flag’ Operation?

#Pakistani propaganda accounts have become active and are trying to create confusion by spreading misinformation claiming #DelhiBlast near the #RedFort was a false-flag operation #PIBFactCheck ❌ These claims are #FAKE and Baseless 🚫 NEVER forward such a message. Stay… pic.twitter.com/wP8o89ZbVn — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 11, 2025

The PIB clarified that such claims are fake and misleading. It also urged citizens to verify information before sharing and to report suspicious messages related to the blast.

On November 10, at least eight people were killed and several others injured after a Hyundai i20 car exploded near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station in Delhi. Three doctors, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather from Qazigund, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai from Pulwama, and Dr Shaheen Saeed, have been arrested in connection with the Kashmir-Faridabad-Delhi terror case. Did Delhi Special CP Ravindra Yadav Confirm Red Fort Blast Was Caused by CNG Explosion? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence. The NIA will soon register a First Information Report in the case and take over all the evidence collected by the Delhi Police as per procedure.

