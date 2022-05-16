New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, most part of Andaman Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea today," IMD tweeted.

The Northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon passes through 5°N/80°E, 8°N/85°E, 11°N/90°E, Long Islands, and 14.8°N/97.5°E, it added.

Conditions are favorable for further advancement of the Southwest monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands, and some parts of East-central Bay of Bengal during the next 2 days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The north-south trough is likely to persist from Bihar to south Tamilnadu across north Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, and interior Karnataka now run from northeast Madhya Pradesh to north Interior Tamilnadu across Vidarbha and Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. (ANI)

