Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that Samajwadi Party will not form an alliance with any of the major parties in 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections but can form a partnership with the smaller parties.

"We are in talks with smaller parties but we won't be making an alliance with any major ones," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters here while answering a question on strategy for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.

Speaking on the results of the Bihar elections, he said that the public of the state supported Grand Alliance and they lost the elections by a small margin.

"The public supported the grand alliance in Bihar. Public support was with them. They almost won the required number of seats. Such a big deception would not have happened anywhere in a democracy, what BJP has done to the people there (Bihar)," he alleged.

He also slammed the policies of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

