New Delhi, November 14: Defying the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), locals in some parts of the capital resorted to bursting of firecrackers on the occassion of Diwali 2020. While most residents of Delhi observed a green Diwali, some of the locals burnt firecrackers which were banned till November 30 as per the NGT order, reports said. Diwali 2020: Delhi Police Arrest 10 People, Registers 12 Cases for Sale of Firecrackers.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed residents in South Extension area of the national capital using fireworks to celebrate the festival. Rocket crackers were fired into the sky, and other types of fireworks were used to mark the festival. Diwali 2020 Wishes in English and Hindi: Lakshmi Pujan WhatsApp Stickers, Shubh Deepavali HD Images, SMS Greetings to Share.

Watch Video of Firecrackers Being Used in South Extension, Delhi

#WATCH Delhi: People burst firecrackers in South Extension area in South Delhi on #Diwali. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till 30th November. pic.twitter.com/qBw8ADRpe4 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Update by ANI

Delhi: Shops decorated, earthen lamps and candles lit outside them in Paharganj on #Diwali. Some people also seen bursting firecrackers. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban against the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till 30th November. pic.twitter.com/S7EfMgEEdu — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

In Paharganj area of Delhi, according to ANI, some of the locals used firecrackers to celebrate the occassion. But the majority of residents only used lights and earthen lamps, in accordance to the appeal made by the Delhi government.

Ahead of Diwali, the police arrested 10 people and registered 12 cases over the sale of firecrackers. Police also registered 14 cases for bursting firecrackers -- four in east, seven in northeast and three in northwest districts.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".

All the DCPs have been asked to ensure that steps are taken against violators under appropriate sections of the law, and strict action is initiated against the staff for any non-compliance of the order, the Delhi Police had earlier said.

