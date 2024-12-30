Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 30 (ANI): Major General Manoj Tiwari, Zonal Recruiting Officer, Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his camp office on Monday. CM Dhami said that 4500 candidates have been selected from Uttarakhand in Agniveer recruitment. Recruitment will also be done soon for 2000 vacant posts. Major General Manoj Tiwari said that camps will be set up at the state and district levels so that maximum youth from the state can participate in the upcoming recruitments.

"Major General Shri Manoj Tiwari met us at the camp office. Uttarakhand is a soldier-dominated state and our government is providing administrative support to the army at every level. On this occasion, a detailed discussion was also held on the Agneepath scheme. Under Agniveer recruitment, 4500 candidates have been selected from the state so far and soon recruitment will be done on the vacant posts. Special camps will be organized at the state and district level to ensure the participation of a maximum number of youth in future recruitments. Our government will ensure every possible help in this regard," CM Dhami posted on X.

Also Read | What Is SpaDeX or Space Docking Experiment? Know All About ISRO's Final Mission in 2024.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami listened to the 117th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat at the Chief Minister's residence.

The Chief Minister said that the Mann Ki Baat programme always works to give new inspiration to the people and promote national unity.

Also Read | Eclipses in 2025: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan), Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and Other Celestial Events Set To Occur in New Year.

CM Dhami said that under the leadership of PM Modi, work is being done in every field in the country towards realizing the resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

He further stated that the film and entertainment industry is also playing an important role in this direction. Additionally, India is making a distinct identity at the global level in the fields of Ayurveda, language, music and art. According to the World Health Organization report, there has been an 80 per cent reduction in malaria cases and deaths in India between 2015 and 2023. This is a big achievement for the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)