Mumbai, December 30: Eclipses are celestial events where one astronomical body moves into the shadow of another, creating a temporary darkening or covering. In 2025, the year will witness four major eclipses, two of which are solar eclipses (Surya Grahan), and the other two are lunar eclipses (Chandra Grahan). These rare occurrences will offer spectacular views for skywatchers across various parts of the world, although some will not be visible from India. Notably, India will miss two solar eclipses but will have the chance to observe a full lunar eclipse later in the year.

The lunar eclipses (Chandra Grahan) in 2025 include a total lunar eclipse on March 14 and another on September 7-8. While India will miss the first Chandra Grahan, the second will dazzle skywatchers nationwide with its breathtaking "blood moon" effect. Alongside these, the year will also feature meteor showers, supermoons, and other astronomical wonders. Let’s dive into these celestial spectacles and mark the dates for a stellar year ahead. Black Moon or Solar Eclipse on 30 December 2024? All You Need To Know About the Rare New Moon That's Not 'Surya Grahan'.

Total Lunar Eclipse: March 14 (Chandra Grahan)

The first major celestial event of 2025 will be a total lunar eclipse, occurring on March 14. The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will not be visible from India as it occurs during daytime in the country. However, skywatchers in regions like America, Western Europe, Western Africa, and the North and South Atlantic Ocean will witness the moon transform into a deep reddish hue. This phenomenon, often referred to as a "blood moon," offers a stunning view for those fortunate enough to observe it.

Partial Solar Eclipse: March 29, 2025 (Surya Grahan)

The second major event of 2025 will be a partial solar eclipse on March 29, also known as Surya Grahan. Unfortunately, this eclipse will also not be visible in India. It will be observable in parts of North America, Greenland, Iceland, the North Atlantic Ocean, Europe, and north-western Russia. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon covers only a portion of the sun, creating a striking view of the sun's crescent shape in the sky. Geminid Meteor Shower 2024 Date and Time: Will It Be Visible in India? How to Watch the Dazzling Shooting Stars? Complete Details of the Celestial Spectacle Explained.

Full Lunar Eclipse: September 7-8 (Chandra Grahan)

The highlight for Indian astronomy enthusiasts will be the full lunar eclipse on the intervening night of September 7-8. The eclipse or Chandra Grahan will start at 8:58 PM IST and last until 2:25 AM IST, giving skywatchers ample time to marvel at the moon's transformation into a brilliant "blood moon." In addition to India, the full lunar eclipse will also be visible in parts of Asia, Europe, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean region.

Partial Solar Eclipse: September 21-22, 2025 (Surya Grahan)

The last major eclipse of 2025 is a partial solar eclipse on September 21-22, also referred to as Surya Grahan. Similar to the earlier solar eclipse, this one will not be visible in India. It can be observed in regions like New Zealand, Eastern Melanesia, Southern Polynesia, and West Antarctica. As with other solar eclipses, the moon will partially cover the sun, creating a rare and mesmerising spectacle for viewers within the eclipse's path.

Other Celestial Events in 2025 In addition to the eclipses, 2025 will feature several exciting astronomical events that skywatchers can look forward to. These include meteor showers, supermoons, and unique planetary phenomena. Here’s a look at some of the other highlights: Meteor Showers: Quadrantids – January 3-4: 80-120 meteors per hour Perseids – August 12-13: Up to 100 meteors per hour Geminids – December 14-15: Up to 150 meteors per hour

Supermoons: October 7 November 5 December 5

Mars Opposition: January 16: Mars will be closest to Earth, offering a rare opportunity to observe the red planet.

Pink Micromoon: April 13: A full moon at its farthest distance from Earth, creating a unique celestial spectacle. As 2025 unfolds, it promises to be a year filled with celestial wonders, from eclipses to meteor showers and supermoons. While India may miss some of the eclipses, the full lunar eclipse in September offers a rare and breathtaking opportunity for skywatchers in the country. With other exciting astronomical phenomena like the Mars Opposition and Pink Micromoon, 2025 is shaping up to be a year for stargazers to cherish.

