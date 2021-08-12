Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Onam festival, special food squads inspected retail shops in the Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

"Every year food safety department used to conduct special squads during the Onam season and this year also we are having Onam special squads, basically these squads are all over Kerala. In Trivandrum district, food squads are working for a special purpose," said AV Magufirath, Food Safety Officer while speaking to ANI.

"Right now we are doing inspection here, the focus will be given to the sampling of the food articles commonly used in the Onam holiday. We ensure the quality and safety of the food products by testing them in the laboratory. If we find any deviation in the standards or safety issues, we will be taking strict action against those who are responsible," she further added.

"Special focus will be given to restaurants and other manufacturing units for assuring the hygiene aspects as well and if find severe violations, we would fine or will go for other legal action," the Food Safety Officer stated.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated by Malayalees. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September. (ANI)

