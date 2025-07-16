Raipur, Jul 16 (PTI) A special train carrying 850 Ram devotees to Ayodhya was flagged off from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said.

Tankram Verma, minister for revenue, sports, and youth welfare, waved the green flag before the train started the trip on Tuesday under the state government's ‘Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana', he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the scheme embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee to provide every Indian an opportunity to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram.

In the last one and a half years, 27 special trains have departed from different divisions of the state, ferrying devotees to Ayodhya, the CM said.

Over 22,000 pilgrims have already visited Ayodhya under the Ramlala Darshan programme since its launch in March 2024, the official added.

