Palghar, Jul 16: The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have appealed to citizens to show restraint and not believe in rumours after a message claiming that some people had tried to kidnap children went viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh told reporters on Tuesday night that the message talks about a few masked people moving in a black Scorpio within the jurisdiction of Kasa police station on July 14.

One of the masked individuals even tried to speak to a few schoolchildren, according to the message. "The Palghar police are probing into the matter. After confirming the incident, immediate action will be taken," assured Deshmukh. The official also urged citizens to exercise caution and cooperate with the authorities.

Underscoring the need to verify information and maintain peace, he said, “Do not believe in rumours. No one should take the law into their own hands. Please have faith in the police and cooperate with them in verifying the alleged incident.” In April 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, two sadhus (monks) and their driver, going to Surat from Mumbai in a car, were lynched by a mob in Palghar district on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

