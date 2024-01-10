New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): As a step forward towards addressing the issue of flight delays, diversions and cancellations due to low visibility at small airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the commencement of special visual flight rules (VFR) operations to and from Gondia airport in Maharastra.

Inter Globe Aviation Limited (Indigo) has received this approval for its ATR 72-600 type of aircraft.

This is only the second instance when any scheduled airline operator has been granted approval for commencement of special VFR operations to or from any VFR airport.

For the first time, such approval was granted to M/s Indigo for commencement of special VFR operations to/from Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, India, on November 15, 2023.

Flight operations at VFR airports are limited by visibility constraints and minimum visibility criteria of 5,000 metres is required to be fulfilled for any flight to take off from or land at that airport.

Special VFR operations refers to operating in weather conditions where the visibility is less than the minimum visibility criteria for VFR operations i.e., 5,000 metres.

The ATR 72-600 type of aircraft will now be able to take-off from and land at Gondia airport in reduced visibility up to 3,200 meters, thus enhancing availability of Gondia airport for flight operations.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) of Indigo for conduct of special VFR operations at Gondia airport has been approved after comprehensive evaluation of safety risk assessment and mitigation process.

The feedback mechanism has also been incorporated in regulator's approval process and the submission of feedback by the airline operator for first 30 flights operating under special VFR procedures has been mandated for analysis and review.

Such approval for scheduled airline operator to operate flight in reduced visibility at VFR airports and airports covered under UDAN / RCS Scheme would not only enhance the availability and accessibility of these airports but may also address the issue of flight delays, diversions and cancellations due to low visibility significantly.

This will also pave the way for enhancing connectivity for other such smaller airfields thereby, promoting UDAN / RCS Scheme of Government of India. (ANI)

