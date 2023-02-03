New Delhi, February 3: Passengers of a Patna-bound SpiceJet flight and airline staff were involved in heated arguments at Delhi airport on Friday morning after the flight was delayed by more than two hours.

A passenger, who is to take the Delhi-Patna flight (8721), told PTI that the scheduled departure was at 7.20 am from Terminal 3 of the airport here. At first, the airline staff said the flight was getting delayed due to weather problems but later cited technical issues as the reason for the delay, the passenger said. Video: Unruly Behaviour on SpiceJet Flight, Flyer Offloaded at Delhi Airport, Arrested.

Passengers and SpiceJet Staff Engage in Heated Argument at Delhi Airport:

A flight which was supposed to takeoff at 7:20 Am now it being said 9:30AM which again is tentative , the logic they are giving is nothinh but bullshit about weather being bad at arrival City which is actually fake news #spicejet @flyspicejet Never booking again with airline ! pic.twitter.com/hqSTqQZsjd — Ssingh (@PendownLife) February 3, 2023

Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff concerned at the airport over the delay in the flight departure, according to the passenger. IndiGo Airline Crew, Passenger Engage in Heated Argument Onboard Plane, Video Goes Viral.

The flight is now scheduled to depart at 10.10 am. There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet on the issue.

