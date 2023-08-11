Rameswaram(TN), Aug 11 (PTI) A 54-year-old man, a Sri Lankan Tamil, arrived here using illegal boat service from the island nation, police said here on Friday.

A resident of Colombo, he alighted from the illegal boat at the shoreline close to Dhanushkodi near here on Thursday evening and he was brought to the Mandapam Marine Police Station for enquiry and to initiate appropriate further steps, they added.

Ever since the neighbouring country began witnessing an economic crisis over a year ago, many Sri Lankan Tamils have fled their country and illegally emigrated to India. They have been lodged by authorities in Mandapam camp near here.

