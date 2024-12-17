New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday visited a Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS here to gain insights into the country's affordable medicine distribution system, an official said.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "President @anuradisanayake of Sri Lanka visited the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS in Delhi today, to get a first-hand experience of India's quality and affordable health care system.

Also Read | Sambhal Temple: Devotees Throng Khaggu Sarai Area To Offer Prayers to Lord Hanuman Idol, Former Local Says 'Shrine Belonged to Rastogi Community'.

"Mutual sharing of experiences and learnings for the benefit of the people of our two countries is a key feature of India-Sri Lanka multifaceted relationship," he said.

Earlier in the day, Dissanayake visited Bodh Gaya in Bihar's Gaya district and prayed at the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Also Read | When Will Maharashtra Women Receive INR 2,100 per Month Under Ladki Bahin Yojana? Aditi Tatkare Gives Update.

After arriving at the Gaya International Airport, Dissanayake went straight to the 1,500-year-old Mahabodhi Temple, one of the four holy sites related to the life of Lord Buddha, and particularly to the attainment of Enlightenment.

The Sri Lankan president was received by Bihar ministers Prem Kumar and Santosh Kumar Suman and senior officials of the district administration at the airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)