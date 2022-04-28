Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Wednesday denied permission for Jumu'atul Wida congregational prayers to be held at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on April 29, the last Friday of Ramzan.

According to Anjuman Auqaf, government officials and police officers visited Jamia Masjid premises on Wednesday to convey to Auqaf members that the Administration has disallowed the congregational prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Case Registered Against Unidentified Miscreants for Dishonouring National Flag in Rajouri.

"The Authorities also decided that no prayers or shab be allowed on Shab-e-Qadr at the Jamia Masjid. Anjuman strongly denounces this decision of the authorities," Anjuman Auqaf, Jamia Masjid said.

Sources said the decision to not allow the congregational prayers was made in view of the law and order situation as in 2017, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched during the festival outside Jamia Masjid.

Also Read | Tecno Phantom X Premium Smartphone To Be Launched in India on April 29, 2022.

Sources also said that whenever there is a big congregation at Jamia Masjid, provocative slogans were raised.

Notably, On April 8, anti-national and provocative sloganeering was made after Friday prayers inside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

This created a situation of ruckus inside the mosque leading to clashes between people. Following the incident, 13 people were arrested by Srinagar Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)