New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday ruled out the risk of stagflation for India, saying the economy is better placed than other nations.

Stagflation is the phase when an economy faces moderation in GDP growth as well as high inflation.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Six in Fray for Four RS Seats in Rajasthan.

"Stagflationary risk to India quite low compared to other countries," he said.

He further said India is better placed than many other nations as the financial sector of the country is in better shape to support growth.

Also Read | China's Economic Crisis Hits Countryside After Rural Banks Are Told To Freeze Withdrawals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)