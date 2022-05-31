Jaipur, May 31: Six candidates have filed their nomination papers for the four Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, the last day of the nomination process, five candidates filed their papers. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Dissent Brews in Rajasthan After Congress Fields ‘Outsiders’ for RS Polls

Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha biennial election in Rajasthan, Jogaram informed that Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik and Pramod Kumar from the Congress, Ghanshyam Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Subhash Chandra, an Independent candidate, filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.

On Monday, Independent candidate Manoj Kumar Joshi had filed his nomination papers.

Jogaram said that the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done from 1.30 p.m. on June 1 in room number 751 located on the ground floor of the Vidhan Sabha building. Candidatures can be withdrawn till 3 p.m. on June 3. Voting will be held on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

