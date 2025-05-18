Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): A delegation from the Kandaghat area of Solan district met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday and submitted a list of local demands related to healthcare, education, and development.

Addressing the delegation, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had given top priority to the development of the Solan assembly constituency so that the region could witness rapid progress, an official release said.

He assured that the Kandaghat Civil Hospital would be strengthened with adequate funds to provide specialized medical services to the people.

To promote access to quality education, the Chief Minister said, "A Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School was also being constructed at Kandaghat with modern facilities, playground, laboratories etc."

He added that the State Government would also explore the possibility of opening a similar school in Chail to benefit students in that area as well.

The Chief Minister assured the visiting delegation that "the State Government would consider their demands sympathetically."

The meeting reflected the government's focus on infrastructure improvement in healthcare and education, especially in semi-rural and hilly regions of the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil and Chairman of Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank, Mukesh Sharma, were also present during the interaction.

Earlier on Friday, a deputation of the State Computer Teachers Association, led by its President Suman Thakur, called on Chief Minister Sukhu. The deputation apprised him of various demands of the Association and requested to redress their demands.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing and assured to consider all their genuine demands sympathetically.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Himachal Pradesh Gram Rojgar Sevak Sangh (GRSS) also called on Chief Minister Sukhu and apprised him of their various demands.

The delegation apprised that they were not receiving their salaries regularly as the Central government has reduced the budget allocation to half for Himachal Pradesh. They urged the state government to take up this matter with the government of India.

Chief Minister Sukhu assured the delegation that the state government would consider their demands sympathetically and would also explore the possibilities of establishing a revolving fund to resolve their problem.

He said that the state government was considerate to issues of government employees and is taking appropriate steps to address these matters. (ANI)

