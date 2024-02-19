Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday saw a presentation prepared by the Principal Secretary, Mineral and Revenue, at the Mantralaya and instructed that illegal mining should be stopped at all cost in the state

"Departmental activities should be reviewed regularly and a joint meeting of the Revenue, Home and Mineral Departments should be organised. A strategy should be worked out for effective control of illegal mining. Work to stop the illegal mining of minerals should be undertaken at all costs. There will be complete control only when strict action is taken in illegal mining cases," said CM Yadav.

The chief minister also directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue to conduct a campaign in the public interest and resolve public problems within the time limit.

Principal Secretary, Revenue, Nikunj Srivastava informed that a campaign was being conducted in the state in this regard which would continue till February 29.

Earlier, CM Yadav in a discussion with the ministers before the cabinet meeting, said that some important decisions have to be taken soon in honour of the cow in the state

"Often during the rainy season, there are reports of accidents involving cows on roads and highways. Many times, cows are killed in accidents. Therefore, there should be a system that ensures that cows are not wandering on the streets and are given space in cow sheds or safe places. Apart from this, a decision will be taken to increase the amount and honorarium for cow shelters. Necessary arrangements will be made for the cow," the CM said.

Yadav also announced that a necessary budget allocation would be made for the cremation of the cows.

"If any cow dies, arrangements should be made for her respectable cremation. The responsibility of the Gram Panchayat, Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation will be determined in this regard," the CM added. (ANI)

