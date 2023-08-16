New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after a congressional delegation from America called on him.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz."

Also Read | Telangana CM KCR's Daughter MLC Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Allegation That Democracy Under Threat in State.

"Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said. PTI ASK

Also Read | Revenge Porn: Texas Woman Awarded Over USD 1 Billion in Damages in Case Against Former Boyfriend.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)