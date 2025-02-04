New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday expressed concern over students facing difficulties in getting job placements and suggested several measures, including boosting manufacturing, to address the problem of unemployment.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, he said IITs and NITs are the premier educational institutions of the country, but 38 per cent of IIT graduates remained unplaced last year.

Also Read | Nestle Considers Launching Starbucks Ready-To-Drink Coffee in India's Retail Market, Says Report.

He further said the Indian IT sector, a major job creator, too witnessed a decline in new hirings.

The AAP member highlighted that it was difficult to get loans under the PM MUDRA scheme due to the stringent norms of banks.

Also Read | Magha Saptami 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip at Chandrabhaga in Odisha's Puri (See Pics).

He further said that while self-employment and entrepreneurship are critical solutions to address the issues related to employment, there remains a huge difference between policies on paper and activities on the ground.

Sahney urged the government to revitalise the MSME sector, boost manufacturing under the Make In India programme and create linkages between academics and industries, to address the problem of unemployment.

In his Zero Hour mention, Ghanshyam Tiwari of BJP spoke on accidents on national highways and demanded preventive measures to check road accidents.

Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) called for insurance sector reforms. He said while poor and common man face difficulties in getting insurance claims, celebrities get it in no time.

S Selvaganabathy (BJP) expressed concern over the adverse impact of climate change on agriculture. He said climate change was affecting food security.

He urged to the government to take necessary action to monitor the adverse impacts of climate change on agriculture on war footing basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)