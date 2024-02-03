Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 3 (ANI): On the sixth day of the educational tour launched by Assam Rifles for the children of border villages, students interacted with the Inspector General, Assam Rifles in Kohima on Saturday.

The tour provided a platform to build understanding and strengthen the bonds between the youth and security forces. 45 students got an opportunity to interact with the Inspector General in Kohima, IGAR (N) said in a press release.

The Educational Tour journeyed from border villages of Shamatore to Kohima. (ANI)

