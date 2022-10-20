Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): A question relating to beef in an examination has led to protests from students at Banaras Hindu University here.

A group of students have submitted a memorandum to Registrar over the matter. They registered their protest with the Registrar and said action should be taken against those who had set such a question.

The question "write a classification of beef. Define" was asked in the Bachelor of Vocation Semester II Examination of Catering Technology and Hotel Management on October 18. It was a long answer type question.

The students said that the Registrar assured them that action would be taken after conducting a thorough inquiry.

They said if the investigation is delayed they would lodge strong protests.

The Assistant PRO of the university said that the aim of the course is "to teach the students about the food products cooked in India as well as abroad".

"It is unfortunate that controversy is being created to disturb the environment of the college," he said.

The students said that the founder of the University Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya built a cowshed on the campus and a question on the classification of beef had been asked in the examination.

Former BHU Professor Rakesh Upadhyay had said on social media that information about who had set the paper should come in the public domain. (ANI)

