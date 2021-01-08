New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) All Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have been asked to submit details of their immovable assets by January 31, failing which they may face disciplinary action, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

It said the rules provide that every member of the service shall submit by January 31 an annual return giving full particulars regarding the immovable property inherited by him, owned or acquired by him or held by him on lease or mortgage, either in his own name or in the name of any member of his family or in the name of any other person.

"Failure on the part of the members of the service to comply with the requirements of the aforesaid provisions constitutes good and sufficient reason for institution of disciplinary proceedings, among other things," said the order issued on Wednesday.

In order to facilitate the filing of details, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had introduced online filing of immovable property returns (IPR) in respect of lAS officers w.e.f. January 1, 2017 through the module designed for the purpose, it said.

"Through this module, the officers can submit the IPR either electronically or upload scanned copy of the manually filled in IPR," said the order issued by Srinivas R Katikithala, Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, DoPT.

This online module closes automatically after the prescribed timeline of 31st January, 2021 in respect of the calendar year 2020, it said.

The officers need not send a hard copy either to their cadre or to the DoPT, the order said.

"I would, therefore, request you to kindly issue necessary instructions to all lAS officers working in your ministry and its various departments to ensure that they submit their IPRs for the year 2020 (as on 01.01.2021) online in the IPR module, as per the prescribed timeline,” it told secretaries of all central government departments and chief secretaries of state governments.

There are 5,205 IAS officers working across the country against the sanctioned strength of 6,715, according to DoPT data.

